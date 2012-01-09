Celgene Corp (CELG.O) on Monday said its fourth-quarter net earnings rose on higher sales of its cancer drug Revlimid.

The company posted net earnings of 93 cents a share, up from 45 cents a share a year ago. Revenue rose 22 percent to $1.28 billion.

Earnings excluding one-time items were $1.05 a share. Analysts had on average expected earnings of $1.08 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Fourth-quarter sales of Revlimid rose about 20 percent to about $855 million.

The company said it expects earnings excluding items in 2012 to rise about 25 percent to between $4.70 and $4.80 a share. It expects revenue to rise about 15 percent to between $5.4 billion and $5.6 billion. Analysts expect earnings in 2012 of $4.52 a share and revenue of $5.39 billion.

It expects sales of Revlimid, the company's treatment for multiple myeloma and most important product, to increase about 19 percent to a range of $3.75 billion to $3.85 billion.

The company said it is on track to exceed 2015 targets of $8 billion in revenue and $8 a share in earnings excluding one-time items.

(Reporting by Toni Clarke; editing by Mark Porter)