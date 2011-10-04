MEXICO CITY Mexican cement maker Cemex will just miss key performance goals as it struggles to generate enough cash to get below its targeted ratio of debt to earnings by year's end, analysts said on Tuesday.

Ending the year with a weaker cash generation than Cemex currently forecasts could trigger higher debt-servicing costs for the company, whose share price has fallen more than 50 percent in the last two weeks.

Four of six analysts surveyed by Reuters think the company will miss a December target for debt to be no more than seven times its earnings, before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA).

Average expectations are for Cemex's year-end EBITDA to come in at $2.30 billion while funded debt -- or that backed by instruments such as bonds maturing in more than a year -- is projected at $16.21 billion.

Under those projections, the debt to EBITDA ratio would come in at 7.04 times in December, just above the target of seven times. At the end of June, the ratio was 7.16.

Analysts think that given current deteriorating market conditions, Cemex will probably need a new waiver on the covenants, or will need to get creditors to agree to a new, lower ratio target in exchange for a higher one-off interest payment. Creditors could even demand the immediate sale of assets.

"We expect Cemex will soon require a waiver on its financial covenants, particularly those related to leverage ... but we do not think it will be cost-free, with one likely condition from the banks being a reduction in their exposure to Cemex," said a report from HSBC.

Cemex has said it will sell $1 billion worth of non-core assets through the end of 2012 to repay debt, but analysts remain unconvinced.

"Selling real estate assets sounds lovely but I don't know if there is demand for these type of assets, especially now. The $1 billion target has a downside: if things get worse, they won't get paid what they are expecting," one analyst added.

The covenants were linked to a debt refinancing deal reached between Cemex and its creditors in 2009 after it came dangerously close on defaulting on some $15 billion in debt. In 2010, the company obtained a waiver to lower the covenants.

