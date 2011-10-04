A cement worker is seen in Plant Mara near Lake Maracaibo, in the western state of Zulia, April 11, 2008. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia

MEXICO CITY Shares of Mexican cement maker Cemex (CMXCPO.MX) (CX.N) slumped to a 13-year low on Tuesday on concerns that slowing growth in key markets and a weaker peso will stymie its ability to meet debt obligations.

Cemex shares have lost almost 70 percent of their value so far this year as investors fret about its debt load. After hitting their lowest level since September 1998 in intraday trade, the shares bounced back more than 6 percent but remain at their weakest since early 1999.

Analysts said Cemex would probably miss key debt targets agreed with creditors for the end of the year. The company would probably have to renegotiate, potentially pushing up debt-servicing costs, analysts said.

Yields on the company's bonds soared to more than 20 percent and the price fell to around half its original level -- meaning investors are so concerned that they would rather sell the bonds at a loss than keep them.

"The ongoing issue is the covenants," said Benjamin Theurer, an analyst at Barclays Capital in Mexico. "The company still does not take even into consideration that maybe renegotiation is something they should consider."

The 105-year-old company, once the poster child for the thriving economy of industrial city Monterrey, ran into trouble in 2007 when it bought rival Rinker just before the U.S. housing market collapsed and a global recession began.

Credit rating agencies slashed Cemex debt to junk status in 2009 and the company teetered close to a default on $15 billion in debt.

Investors now fear another global economic downturn and steep losses in the Mexican currency could keep Cemex from meeting debt covenants that were renegotiated in 2010.

Cemex's debt is now worth $17.3 billion, equivalent to the annual economic output of Honduras, and was 7.16 times the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) at the end of June. Cemex has pledged to cut this to no more than seven times EBITDA by end-2011.

But four of six analysts surveyed by Reuters expected the company would just miss its goal as it struggles to generate enough cash, ending the year with debt 7.04 times earnings.

CREDIT CONSEQUENCES

If Cemex misses its debt-to-earnings ratio goal, it could try to renegotiate the targets -- at a cost -- or accelerate asset sales to pay down debt. Analysts say bankruptcy is not a concern, as the company is generating enough cash to meet debt obligations this year and next.

Chief Executive Lorenzo Zambrano, grandson of the company's founder and a collector of vintage cars, insisted last week the company would meet targets and laid out a plan to sell $1 billion in noncore assets.

But the company has been criticized for glossing over potential hurdles. On Monday, after Cemex shares fell as much as 19 percent on the Mexican stock exchange, Zambrano, 66, wished his 65,000 Twitter followers a productive week.

Cemex, which produces more than 95 million tonnes of cement a year, reports in U.S. dollars and earns the bulk of its income in Mexico and Europe. Analysts are concerned its earnings will be affected by a stronger dollar.

"This downturn in global markets is really complicating their situation," said Gerardo Roman, head of stock trading at brokerage Actinver in Mexico City.

"All the heavily indebted companies are getting hit, and they are going to keep getting hit," Roman said.

Another analyst, who was not authorized to speak to the media, said the mood of uncertainty also raised doubts about Cemex's plan to pay down its debt by selling assets.

"I don't know if there is demand for these type of assets, especially now. The $1 billion target has a downside: if things get worse they won't get paid what they are expecting," the analyst said.

But others say the company has time to straighten out.

"There is still time to get back in line, they have assets they can sell," said Heiner Skaliks, portfolio manager of the Strategic Latin America Fund, which had about 5.6 percent of its $27 million under management invested in Cemex at the end of June. "Cemex is such an important player in infrastructure that this is more of an overreaction."

Dario Celis, a business columnist for daily Excelsior, on Tuesday cited talk that Cemex had been in touch with Lazard (LAZ.N), which was a consultant for Cemex during its 2009 refinancing deal. A Cemex spokesman said the company is not talking to banks or looking for a new waiver on the covenants.

Cemex shares (CMXCPO.MX) closed up 6.45 percent at 3.96 pesos and were 11.5 percent higher at $2.90 in New York (CX.N).

(Additional reporting by Michael O'Boyle, Elinor Comlay and Krista Hughes in Mexico City, writing by Krista Hughes; Editing by Matthew Lewis, Gary Hill and Bernard Orr)