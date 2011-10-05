MEXICO CITY Shares of Mexico's Cemex edged up on Wednesday, a day after hitting a 13-year intraday low on investors' fears that slowing global demand and a weak peso could make the cement maker's debt a heavier burden.

Cemex (CMXCPO.MX) shares dropped sharply early this week and are down about 60 percent since the end of June. The company's Mexican-traded shares rose 1.26 percent to close at 4.01 pesos as they rebounded off a low of 3.25 pesos, the weakest since September 1998, touched in the prior session.

Cemex, which reports in U.S. dollars but earns most of its revenue in euros and pesos, has pledged to keep its debt at seven times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) by December as part of a broader agreement with creditors.

But weaker cash flow could make it hard to hit the target and creditors could impose new obligations to generate cash, including forcing the company to sell assets or seek more investment.

The price of the company's U.S. dollar bonds also rebounded although yields remain above 20 percent, according to IFR, in a sign that bondholders are also uncomfortable with the company's financial situation.

BBVA Bancomer analyst Francisco Chavez said in a report that Cemex may need to sell between $1 billion and $1.5 billion in new stock to keep its creditors happy.

"This would mean a dilution for current shareholders," Chavez said. "Although the price is at a record low, Cemex's valuation still suggests downside potential."

Growth is waning in Cemex's key markets of the United States and Europe. Meanwhile, a deep slump in the peso is increasing the weight of its dollar-denominated debts.

Cemex owes $17.3 billion, mostly from its 2007 purchase of Australian rival Rinker. The company refinanced in 2009 after teetering close to a default and had to renegotiate with creditors last year.

Analysts say it is likely Cemex will miss the debt-ratio target agreed on with its creditors for the end of this year, and would probably have to renegotiate the terms of its debt deal again, potentially pushing up servicing costs, analysts said.

But given that global pressures are crimping Cemex's cash flow rather than any clear mismanagement, some analysts and investors say it is likely that banks would grant the company a waiver.

U.S.-traded Cemex shares (CX.N) ended 0.7 percent higher at $2.92.

(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Gabriela Lopez, additional reporting by Joan Magee in New York; Editing by Gary Hill)