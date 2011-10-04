MEXICO CITY Shares in Mexican cement maker Cemex SAB (CMXCPO.MX) (CX.N) have fallen more than 30 percent in the last two weeks on concerns about the company's financial health.

Cemex, which has $17.3 billion in total debt, is struggling to comply with the small print on a debt obligation that requires it to maintain a certain level of debt to earnings before interest, tax and depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) ratio.

Analysts say bankruptcy is not a concern, since the company is generating enough cash to meet obligations this year and next, but they say it may need to consider ways to boost its chances of meeting that debt/EBITDA ratio in time for its December deadline. Options include:

RENEGOTIATING TARGET DEBT RATIOS SET BY LENDERS

Analysts say the most likely step for Cemex would be to renegotiate debt ratios agreed with creditors, which are tied to a $15 billion debt refinancing deal it arranged in 2009.

"The most likely scenario, they're going to reach an agreement with the banks," said Benjamin Theurer, analyst at Barclays Capital in Mexico.

Banks would likely be willing to renegotiate because Cemex pays its debt on time and while it is a risky borrower -- rated below investment grade -- it is still generating cash and has sizable assets around the world.

This would be the second time Cemex renegotiated the so-called debt covenant, after it obtained a waiver to lower the arrangement in 2010. Under the covenant, Cemex has to have a debt to EBITDA ratio of no more than seven times. At the end of June, that ratio was 7.16 times.

Executives told analysts and investors last week that the company will meet the ratio at the end of the year but the market has not been convinced, analysts said.

If the cement maker does not meet the ratio, creditors could hike rates on Cemex debt or prompt immediate repayment of their money.

ASSET SALES

Another option to boost Cemex's earnings ahead of the covenant deadline would be to sell some of its many assets spread around the world. Cemex is already looking to sell $1 billion in assets in the next 15 months, Chief Executive Lorenzo Zambrano said in a call with investors last week. The company is focusing on selling assets that will not damage future earnings.

"Cemex has very good assets that they could sell," said Heiner Skaliks, portfolio manager of the Strategic Latin America Fund in La Paz, Bolivia, which holds Cemex shares. "It's not like they're only leveraged and there's nothing on the other side of the balance sheet."

SPINOFFS

Cemex could also take a page out of billionaire Carlos Slim's book and spin off a chunk of its businesses into a separate company, as Slim has done recently with his telecom empire.

Credit Suisse analysts in a report last week said spinning off the Mexico, South America, Central America and Caribbean regions -- some of its fastest-growing operations -- could also help Cemex accelerate its deleveraging.

"We believe spinning off Cemex Latam would represent a win-win situation for everyone," Credit Suisse said.

FIND A BUYER

As the share price has sunk 70 percent since the start of the year, one possibility is that the company's low valuation could attract a private equity investor, according to some analysts. This is seen as unlikely, however, with analysts noting the company's $17.3 billion debt load would put off any potential buyer.

ATTRACT INVESTORS

Still, with its shares touching a 13-year intraday low earlier on Tuesday, large institutional investors could consider upping their stakes and that could shore up Cemex's share price, noted other observers.

Deutsche Bank analysts on Monday repeated their 'Hold' rating for the stock and at least some existing investors believe it has long-term value.

"We still think there's an infrastructure deficit and a homebuilding deficit in Mexico and Central America, so there's still a need for cement and aggregates for many years to come," said Skaliks.

(Reporting by Elinor Comlay, editing by Matthew Lewis)