MEXICO CITY Shares of Mexico's Cemex (CMXCPO.MX) (CX.N) have lost nearly 70 percent of their market value this year as investors fret one of the world's largest cement makers will struggle to meet debt burden targets.

Here is a timeline of the main events in Cemex's 105-year history:

1906 - Cemex opens its first plant in the Northern Mexico state of Nuevo Leon but suffers setbacks over the coming years as the Mexican revolution engulfs the region, cutting off energy and halting production.

1920 - Cementos Portland Monterrey opens and markets itself to customers in northeastern Mexico. The Hidalgo plant reopens a year later and by the next decade, the two plants merge, calling themselves Cementos Mexicanos S.A. or Cemex.

1976 - Cemex is listed on the Mexican stock exchange as it builds production across the country.

1992 - The company acquires Spain's two largest cement makers, Valenciana and Sansone, embarking on a massive geographic expansion into Europe.

1999 - Cemex lists on the New York Stock exchange, under the ticker symbol CX. By 1999, the cement giant boasted facilities in Asia, the Caribbean and Africa and it consolidated its reach over the next few years.

2000 - Cemex became North America's largest cement company with the acquisition of the U.S.-based Southdown. Standard & Poor's upgrades the company rating to investment grade.

2005 - A rival cement maker attempts to unload 26,000 tons of cement from a ship known as the Mary Nour in a Mexican port but is fought by Cemex, which controls more than half of the production in the country. High concrete prices make Mexico an attractive market but the incident raises questions over monopolistic practices.

2007 - In its largest acquisition, Cemex buys Australian building products company Rinker Group Limited for $14.2 billion dollars. The purchase accounts for the bulk of Cemex's debt and gives rise to a U.S. Department of Justice anti-competitive lawsuit.

2009 - Credit ratings agencies slash Cemex to junk bond status as the company comes close to a default on $15 billion dollars in debt. An economic downturn depresses the housing market, hitting building companies. Cemex negotiates a refinancing deal on its debt.

2010 - Cemex renegotiates debt covenants with creditors.

2011 - Cemex had to cancel a $650 million bond sale despite offering prospective investors a generous price guidance on the issue. Shareholder confidence that Cemex can dig itself out of its financial hole wanes as shares in the company plummet.

2014 - Cemex must repay $8.3 billion in debt.

(Reporting by Rachel Uranga)