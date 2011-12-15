Golden chariot restored for Thai king's "ascent to heaven"
BANGKOK Inch by gilded inch, the chariot to take Thailand's late king on his last journey is being restored by workers in Bangkok in a labor that will last months.
PHOENIX An Arizona county that includes parts of three Indian reservations leads the nation in the number of people who speak a Native American language, a recently released U.S. Census Bureau report said.
Figures in a report released this month show Apache County, which has a population of 70,000 and is located in the state's far northeastern corner near New Mexico, has nearly 37,000 Native American language speakers.
The county is home to the Navajo Nation, and parts of the White Mountain-Apache and Zuni Indian reservations.
Coming in a close second with 33,000 Native American speakers is McKinley County in New Mexico, which is just on the other side of the state border from Apache County.
Apache and McKinley counties combined make up about 20 percent of all Native American language speakers in the nation, according to the Census Bureau.
The figures are contained in the report, "Native North American Languages Spoken at Home in the United States and Puerto Rico: 2006-2010."
The survey says Navajo is overwhelmingly the most popular Native American language among Census respondents, with 169,471 speakers. Next in line is Yupik and Dakota, with nearly 19,000 people each.
LONDON Queen Elizabeth, the world's longest-reigning living monarch, celebrated her Sapphire Jubilee on Monday as Britain commemorated 65 years since she ascended the British throne.
HAMBURG, Germany A German tourist attraction that features miniature models of various parts of the world has put up a wall around the United States, in a dig at President Donald Trump's plan to build a full-sized one on the border with Mexico.