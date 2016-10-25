Health insurer Centene Corp (CNC.N) said it expects performance in its recently acquired Health Net business to improve by next year, as price increases and market exits begin to pay off.

The company's shares rose as much as 6 percent to $66.80 in morning trading on Tuesday, as investors cheered the comments, despite the quarterly profit miss.

"In light of what we saw as unusually low expectations, we would guess the results are enough to satisfy the market today," Barclays analysts wrote in a client note.

Investors have increasingly focused on Health Net, which has weighed on the Centene's results.

Centene, which bought Health Net for $6.3 billion, set aside $300 million as reserve in July for the smaller rival's operations.

"We fully believe we have now dealt with all the factors that contributed to the premium deficiency reserve," Centene CEO Michael Neidorff said on a post-earnings conference call.

Apart from market exits and price hikes, Centene has also redesigned some plans to help improve Health Net's operations for 2017 and beyond.

Credit Suisse analyst Scott Fidel said Centene's steps to address the premium deficiency reserve creates a path for the company to guide for earnings growth in 2017.

The Health Net deal helped catapult Centene to the top of the government insurance heap, the company's primary focus.

Net earnings attributable rose to $145 million, or 83 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $93 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.11 per share, missing the average analyst estimate of $1.15, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The third quarter included a charge of 5 cents per share related to a revised 2015 risk adjustment in Arizona, the company said.

Revenue nearly doubled to $10.85 billion due to the Health Net acquisition, but missed estimate of $10.96 billion.

General and administrative (G&A) expense ratio was 9.2 percent in the latest quarter, compared with 8.4 percent a year earlier, primarily due to the addition of the Health Net business.

Up to Monday's close, the stock had fallen 16 percent since July 25, the day before the company reported second-quarter earnings and said it will set aside a reserve for Health Net.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)