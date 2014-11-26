WARSAW A Polish Catholic missionary kidnapped in October in the Central African Republic has been freed, a spokesman for Poland's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Mateusz Dziedzic, a priest, was abducted on the night of Oct. 12 in the town of Baboua. The kidnappers, belonging to a rebel group known as the Democratic Front of the Central African People (FDPC), demanded the release of their imprisoned leader.

The FDPC, headed by Abdoulaye Miskine, is one of a number of armed groups that has fought the Central African Republic government and also each other in an off-on conflict in the former French colony over the past decade.

(Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Christian Lowe)