Zimbabwe to pay bonuses after civil servants sit-in protest
HARARE Zimbabwe's government on Monday agreed to pay outstanding cash bonuses, bringing an end to a brief sit-in protest by public workers, union leaders and a government minister said.
NAIROBI The African Union has suspended the Central African Republic after rebels seized power, and also imposed travel bans and asset freezes on rebel leaders, a senior AU official said on Monday.
"The (Peace and Security) Council has decided to suspend with immediate effect the Central African Republic from all the African Union's activities," Ramtane Lamamra, the AU's Commissioner for Peace and Security, told reporters in the Ethiopian capital, where the AU is based.
NAIROBI A British man was shot dead in northern Kenya on Sunday at a private ranch in the Laikipia area, two of the man's neighbours said, and a legislator warned that local politicians were stoking violence as elections approach.
HARARE Zimbabwean junior doctors on Sunday called off a three-week strike saying the government had partially met their demands, a day before a one-day walk out by other public sector workers.