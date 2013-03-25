YAOUNDE Francois Bozize, the former leader of Central African Republic toppled in coup on Sunday, is currently in Cameroon, according to a statement by Cameroon's presidency read on state radio on Monday.

"This is to inform the public and the international community that the ousted president of the Central African Republic, Francois Bozize, is currently in Cameroon, while still looking for another country where he will seek refugee," said Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, Secretary-General at the presidency.

(Reporting by Tansa Musa; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by David Lewis)