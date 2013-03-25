Zimbabwe to pay bonuses after civil servants sit-in protest
HARARE Zimbabwe's government on Monday agreed to pay outstanding cash bonuses, bringing an end to a brief sit-in protest by public workers, union leaders and a government minister said.
YAOUNDE Francois Bozize, the former leader of Central African Republic toppled in coup on Sunday, is currently in Cameroon, according to a statement by Cameroon's presidency read on state radio on Monday.
"This is to inform the public and the international community that the ousted president of the Central African Republic, Francois Bozize, is currently in Cameroon, while still looking for another country where he will seek refugee," said Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, Secretary-General at the presidency.
(Reporting by Tansa Musa; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by David Lewis)
HARARE Zimbabwe's government on Monday agreed to pay outstanding cash bonuses, bringing an end to a brief sit-in protest by public workers, union leaders and a government minister said.
NAIROBI A British man was shot dead in northern Kenya on Sunday at a private ranch in the Laikipia area, two of the man's neighbours said, and a legislator warned that local politicians were stoking violence as elections approach.
HARARE Zimbabwean junior doctors on Sunday called off a three-week strike saying the government had partially met their demands, a day before a one-day walk out by other public sector workers.