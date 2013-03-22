Britain urges Kenya to restore order after rancher killed
NAIROBI Britain on Monday urged Kenya to restore law and order in the north of the country after a British rancher was shot dead there.
BANGUI Central African Republic's army halted a rebel advance towards the capital Bangui on Friday, deploying an attack helicopter alongside ground troops to stop the insurgents' southward push, a senior regional military source said.
"The rebel column, which was headed south, was stopped by an aircraft ... an attack helicopter," the source told Reuters. "The rebels have not reached Bangui. We do not know where they are."
HARARE Zimbabwe's government on Monday agreed to pay outstanding cash bonuses, bringing an end to a brief sit-in protest by public workers, union leaders and a government minister said.
NAIROBI A British man was shot dead in northern Kenya on Sunday at a private ranch in the Laikipia area, two of the man's neighbours said, and a legislator warned that local politicians were stoking violence as elections approach.