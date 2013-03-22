PARIS Rebels in the Central African Republic have advanced to within "a few kilometers" of the capital Bangui, a spokesman for France's foreign ministry said on Friday, calling on all sides to protect the civilian population.

"According to our information, the Seleka rebels are no more than a few kilometers from Bangui," said foreign ministry spokesman Vincent Floreani in an emailed statement.

"A warning has been sent to our compatriots asking them to restrict their movements," he said. "Measures for their protection will be taken depending on how the situation evolves."

