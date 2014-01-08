BANGUI Central African Republic's interim President Michel Djotodia is expected to step down at a summit of regional leaders on Thursday amid frustration at his failure to quell religious violence in his nation, diplomatic and political sources said on Wednesday.

"It's finished for him now," said a source close to Djotodia, who said he was due to step aside at the meeting in the Chadian capital N'Djamena.

A senior diplomatic source in Paris and political sources in Bangui said regional leaders led by Chad's Idriss Deby had run out of patience with Djotodia, who seized power in March at the head of the Seleka rebels.

