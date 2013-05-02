PRAGUE Czech and Polish manufacturing contracted for the 13th month running in April, putting more pressure on reluctant policymakers to spur their economies.

Facing pressure abroad from the slump in their main export market, the euro zone, and at home from falling domestic demand, emerging Europe's two largest economies are battling a bleak mid-term outlook of weak growth and falling inflation.

In Poland, which has thus far avoided the recession that has hit the rest of the region during the economic crisis, the Markit/HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 46.9 points last month, its lowest since July 2009.

It was well below both the 48 points reached in March and the 47.8 predicted in a Reuters poll. Output was even lower, at 46.0.

Czech PMI increased to 49.5, from March's 49.1, confounding analysts' estimates for a decline to 48.1 but staying below the mark of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

"It's pretty grim. It looks that what appeared to be a recovery in the early part of the year has petered out," said Neal Shearing, emerging markets economist from Capital Economics. "The overall picture is one of weakness, particularly in Poland."

The data followed numbers showing major global economies had also lost momentum. PMI in Germany, the main customer for manufactured goods from central Europe, stayed below the break-even point for the second straight month in April.

Hungary's PMI, calculated under different methodology, also slowed sharply, to 51.7 in April from 55.5 in March.

Currency markets showed little reaction to the numbers, with the Czech crown 0.05 percent weaker against the euro and near a 17-month low of 25.7. Poland's zloty was 0.18 percent higher at 4.1580.

REASON TO EASE

The data should add to arguments for Polish monetary officials, whom the government has criticized for being reluctant to spur the flagging economy, to cut interest rates from a record low 3.25 percent as soon as next month.

The central bank expects growth in the region's largest economy to slow to 1.3 percent this year, its slowest level since 2001.

But despite inflation at 1 percent in March, far below the bank's 2.5 percent target, many analysts still expect the bank to hold fire at its meeting next week after a half-point cut in March.

"The data has been weak and the voting record over the last few months has made me think the council may be able to move," said Bank of America analyst Raffaella Tenconi.

"To be honest, I am not convinced they would cut this month, but could they cut in June? My feeling is yes."

The Czech central bank, which meets on Thursday, is expected to keep rates at their all-time low of 0.05 percent. Some economists say Czech monetary policy is still too tight for an economy that has suffered more than six quarters of contraction.

The central bank has said its main option for any further easing would be to drive down the crown, which could stoke concerns about inflation among consumers and push them to spend, while also making exports more competitive.

But persistently weak economic data has battered the crown, down 2.43 percent on the year and the worst performer in the European Union's emerging east, giving the bank a reason to stay its hand.

(Reporting by Michael Winfrey; Editing by John Stonestreet)