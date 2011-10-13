Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA.TA) said it got approval from the European Commission to buy U.S. specialty drugmaker Cephalon Inc
CEPH.O.
The approval requires Teva to sell Cephalon's marketing authorization of generic modafinil in France. Modafinil, marketed by Cephalon as Provigil, is used to treat certain sleeping disorders.
Teva also must grant the buyer of this marketing authorization certain additional rights with respect to the entire European Economic Area, including an agreement not to sue, effective as of October next year.
Teva in late September offered concessions in a bid to ease EU regulatory concerns over its plan to buy Cephalon.
The company said it plans to close the deal on October 14, now that it has obtained the last regulatory approval it needed.
Last Friday, Teva won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Cephalon for nearly $7 billion.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.