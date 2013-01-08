Panasonic North America CEO Joe Taylor shows off the company's 20 inch 4K tablet computer during the Panasonic opening day keynote at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY)

Panasonic chief Kazuhiro Tsuga (L) and Panasonic North America CEO Joe Taylor introduce the company's new 1/2 inch thick 4K OLED 56' television during the Panasonic opening day keynote at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas January 8, 2013. Panasonic Corp, in a display of technological one-upmanship with its South Korean rivals, unveiled a prototype of the world's joint largest OLED screen on Tuesday. REUTERS/Rick Wilking (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY)

LAS VEGAS Panasonic Corp, in a display of technological one-upmanship with its South Korean rivals, unveiled a prototype of the world's joint largest OLED screen on Tuesday.

The half-inch thick, 56-inch television based on organic light-emitting diode technology is a mere inch bigger than ones unveiled by Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics a year ago in Las Vegas.

Sony Corp, which is cooperating with Panasonic in OLED technology - which allows for thinner screens that consume less power in theory - on Monday unwrapped its own 56-inch ultra high-definition model.

(Reporting By Tim Kelly; Editing by Bernard Orr)