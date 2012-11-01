JERUSALEM Israeli mobile chip designer Ceva Inc (CEVA.O) reported On Thursday a 40 percent drop in quarterly earnings per share that fell short of expectations, as licensing revenue was hurt by a weak global economy.

"While general macro-economic concerns adversely impacted our licensing revenue, we continue to see robust demand for our ... DSP technologies from customers targeting next-generation products," said Gideon Wertheizer, Ceva's chief executive officer.

"Despite some headwinds in our royalty growth, our wireless customer base made significant inroads into the 3G smartphone space during the quarter," he said.

He cited 7 percent sequential unit growth, key design wins and third quarter production ramp-ups at Huawei, Lenovo, Samsung and ZTE.

Companies such as Intel (INTC.O), Broadcom (BRCM.O), Spreadtrum SPRD.O and ST Ericsson (STM.PA) (ERICb.ST) license Ceva's technology to build chips known as digital signal processors (DSP).

Earlier this year, Ceva cut its 2012 earnings and revenue estimates due to weaker-than-expected sales at key customer Nokia NOK1V.HE.

Ceva reported third-quarter earnings per share excluding one-off items of 16 cents a share, compared with 26 cents a year earlier. Revenue slid 19 percent to $12 million.

The company was forecast to earn 17 cents a share on revenue of $12.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

During the third quarter, Ceva bought back 170,000 of its own shares for $2.9 million and said it still has 730,000 remaining shares available for repurchase under its existing buyback programme. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)