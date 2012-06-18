Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
PRAGUE Czech electricity producer CEZ CEZPsp.PR can complete the takeover of power and heat producer Energotrans, which runs a power plant in Melnik, north of Prague, the Czech anti-monopoly office (UOHS) said on Monday.
In July last year, CEZ agreed to sell its 50 percent stake in German coal miner Mibrag to co-owner EPH, an energy industry investment group, in return for Energotrans, a subsidiary of the Prague heating company Prazska Teplarenska.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka)
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.