PRAGUE Czech electricity producer CEZ CEZPsp.PR can complete the takeover of power and heat producer Energotrans, which runs a power plant in Melnik, north of Prague, the Czech anti-monopoly office (UOHS) said on Monday.

In July last year, CEZ agreed to sell its 50 percent stake in German coal miner Mibrag to co-owner EPH, an energy industry investment group, in return for Energotrans, a subsidiary of the Prague heating company Prazska Teplarenska.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka)