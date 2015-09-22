Czech electricity producer CEZ's logo is seen on the company's headquarters in Prague March 17, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE Czech electricity producer CEZ (CEZP.PR) will consider bidding for lignite power plants in Germany put up for sale by Sweden's Vattenfall VATN.UL earlier on Tuesday, its chief financial officer told Reuters.

State-owned Vattenfall, which is under pressure from the Swedish government to get out of its profitable lignite power business in Germany because it is heavily polluting, said it would sell its German lignite plants.

"We are definitely ready to look at the assets," Chief Financial Officer Martin Novak said at the Reuters East European Investment Summit in Prague.

The plants could be operated profitably for years to come despite current low electricity prices, which have deterred investors from building new power capacity, he said.

"The logic is very simple," Novak said. "Yes, it makes no sense to build anything new (with power prices) at 30 euros per megawatt hour anymore but it does make sense to buy something, discounting it with cash flow.

"Which means if something is for sale you will be able probably to obtain it cheaper than building it from scratch today."

"And yes, lignite plants might be something that one day will not be used for power generation any more but it will take a few decades."

However, he said there were risks from potential regulatory shifts that must be weighed up in any acquisition.

CEZ, Europe's seventh-biggest utility with a market capitalization of 10.3 billion euros ($11.5 bln), has maintained strong cash flow and lower debt than many of its peers.

The company has been looking at expansion opportunities as others are forced to sell.

Novak said he expected financial institutions might compete for the Vattenfall power plants in addition to energy companies.

Vattenfall said it would also sell 10 hydro power plants together with the lignite power stations. Novak said the inclusion of hydro assets could be a good balancing point for a heavy-carbon lignite portfolio.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka, Jason Hovet and Michael Kahn; Editing by Susan Fenton)