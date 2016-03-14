U.S. trucking companies Swift and Knight to merge
Trucking and logistics companies Swift Transportation Co and Knight Transportation Inc are merging in a stock-swap deal, combining two of the biggest U.S. trucking operators.
Netherlands-based OCI NV (OCI.AS) has agreed to sell to Consolidated Energy Limited a 50 percent stake in Natgasoline LLC, a sale that alters a larger deal between OCI and U.S. fertilizer producer CF Industries Inc (CF.N), CF said in a regulatory filing on Monday.
CF will have an option to buy up to 50 percent of Natgasoline, a methanol project in Texas.
In August, CF said it would buy OCI's North American and European fertilizer plants to become the biggest publicly traded nitrogen player. The $6-billion deal included a 45 percent interest in Natgasoline plus an option to buy the remaining interest.
Information technology company Ciber Inc said on Monday that it and some of its U.S. units filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 in the U.S. bankruptcy court in the District of Delaware.