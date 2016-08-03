Lilly revenue rises 7.2 percent on higher demand for new drugs
Eli Lilly and Co reported a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drug Trulicity and other new treatments.
U.S. nitrogen fertilizer producer CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF.N) reported an 87 percent plunge in quarterly profit - more than expected - and warned on Wednesday that prices would likely remain weak into next year due to abundant supplies.
Nitrogen prices have been pressured by China's growing exports of urea, and new capacity coming on stream in North America. Chinese export volumes have started to dip, however, according to Integer Research.
Net earnings for the second quarter fell to $47 million, or 20 cents per share, from $352 million, or $1.49 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, it earned 33 cents per share, lower than average analysts' estimates of 68 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales fell 14 percent to $1.13 billion, matching the average analysts' estimate.
The Deerfield, Illinois-based company's shares dipped 3 percent after normal trading hours on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Bernard Orr)
Eli Lilly and Co reported a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drug Trulicity and other new treatments.
LONDON British online supermarket Ocado said it was increasingly confident that it would deliver an overseas technology deal first targeted before the end of 2015.
Fitness-band maker Fitbit Inc said it would cut about 6 percent of its workforce and estimated fourth-quarter revenue well below its own forecast, hurt by weaker-than-expected demand during the holiday shopping season, especially Black Friday.