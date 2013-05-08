UK's Worldpay misses revenue on weak U.S. business
British payment processor Worldpay Group Plc on Tuesday said revenue for the full year was lower than expected, hurt by weakness in its U.S. business.
U.S. fertilizer producer CF Industries (CF.N) reported a 10 percent jump in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, handily beating expectations.
Net earnings for the first quarter climbed to a record-high $406.5 million, or $6.47 per share, from $368.4 million, or $5.54 per share a year ago, the company said after markets closed.
That easily topped analysts' average expectation for earnings of $6.02 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Deerfield, Illinois-based company also said it sees a positive performance in the current second quarter and longer term, as high grain prices drive farmers to plant corn and apply fertilizer.
The company forecast that U.S. farmers will plant 96 million acres of corn this year, down 1 million from its estimate in February.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Carol Bishopric and Chizu Nomiyama)
MEXICO CITY Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, said on Monday sales at its Mexican stores that have been open at least a year rose 2.1 percent in February compared to the same month last year.
Warehouse club retailer Costco Wholesale Corp reported lower-than-expected quarterly comparable-store sales and profit as big grocery chains competed fiercely to attract customers with lower prices.