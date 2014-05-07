Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
U.S. fertilizer producer CF Industries (CF.N) reported on Wednesday a big drop in adjusted profit for the first quarter after markets closed.
Adjusted net earnings, excluding a one-time gain from the sale of CF's phosphate business, fell to $247.5 million or $4.51 per share from $406.5 million or $6.47 per share a year earlier.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by James Dalgleish)
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.