Oil hits six-week low as OPEC fails to curb oversupply
LONDON Oil prices dropped to six-week lows on Thursday, under pressure from high global inventories and doubts about OPEC's ability to implement agreed production cuts.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Thursday it had settled charges against two former traders for Citigroup Global Markets Inc, a unit of Citigroup Inc (C.N), for spoofing in U.S. Treasury futures markets.
Under separate orders, Stephen Gola agreed to pay a $350,000 civil penalty and Jonathan Brims a $200,000 penalty, and both were banned from trading for six months for spoofing — bidding or offering with the intent to cancel the bid or offer before execution, the CFTC said in a statement. (bit.ly/2nDZRp1)
(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Eric walsh)
LONDON Large banks are planning to step up their lobbying of the British government as they sense an opportunity to change its priorities in the upcoming Brexit negotiations, John McFarlane, who chairs the UK's main financial lobby group, told Reuters.
WASHINGTON U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly fell in May and retail sales recorded their biggest drop in 16 months, suggesting a softening in domestic demand that could limit the Federal Reserve's ability to continue raising interest rates this year.