WASHINGTON Timothy Massad, set to become the top U.S. derivatives regulator, will face a delicate balancing act this week as he lays out the direction he'll take the agency after the departure of his controversial predecessor.

Gary Gensler, who left the Commodity Futures Trading Commission in January at the end of his term, transformed the watchdog from a relatively sleepy agriculture-focused regulator to a powerful overseer of Wall Street.

He proved a polarizing figure with his aggressive interpretation of swaps reforms after the financial crisis, irritating both Wall Street and international counterparts.

Massad, a former Treasury Department official who oversaw the U.S. government's $700 billion bank bailout program, is expected to explain how he will maintain a tough stance and create less strife.

He is scheduled to testify on Thursday at a confirmation hearing before the Senate Agriculture Committee, along with two other nominees to top spots at the CFTC.

"Those candidates, they're between a rock and hard place," said a Senate aide, asking not to be named.

"They've got some of the (Senate) crowd that's going to want to make sure that they're Gary Gensler and then some, and then you'll have other people on the other side of the aisle who want to make sure he's not Gary Gensler."

With three out of five spots to be filled on the Commission, the agency is renewing its top level after the 2010 Dodd-Frank law to clean up Wall Street gave it broad new powers to regulate the trading activities of the biggest banks.

In the coming months, the CFTC will have to prove it can enforce the trading curbs, deal with a deluge of new regulatory data, and work smoothly with international regulators also overseeing the global $630 trillion swaps market.

Massad, who spent most of his career as a lawyer at Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP, has shown himself to be a loyal defender of the Obama administration's reforms in earlier testimony before Congress, and in the media.

Despite having a reputation as a consensus builder, the prospective CFTC head doesn't give up easily, according to a diplomat who has negotiated with Massad when he was still at the Treasury.

"He came across as somebody who knew what he wanted," the diplomat said. "My first impression is that he is somewhat closer to Gensler (than people say)."

GHOST OF STANFORD

The other two nominees will likely have their own challenges during the confirmation hearing.

Sharon Bowen, a second Democratic nominee to the Commission, is expected to face questions over the $7 billion Allen Stanford Ponzi scheme because of her role in a decision that left investors out of pocket.

A partner at law firm Latham & Watkins in New York, Bowen also heads the Securities Investor Protection Corporation, which is embroiled in a legal battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission over SIPC's decision not to pay out to people who had lost money in the scandal.

U.S. Senator Thad Cochran, the highest ranking Republican on the Agriculture Committee, has publicly supported the SEC in its fight against Bowen's SIPC, one of 14 senators to urge that victims in their states should be compensated.

Lobbyist groups for farmers and ranchers - the CFTC's traditional constituency - have already signaled they can live with the three new candidates, even if the CFTC will not have a dedicated agriculture expert on the commission.

"(We are) not opposing any of the three specific nominees," the American Farm Bureau Federation said in an email.

"However, as an overarching principle, we are reminding CFTC and related policymakers of the importance of agricultural futures historically and still today," it said.

The groups are saying they will seek some form of guarantee they will still be able to make their voice heard in the future, as the agency moves away from its roots as an overseer of trading in wheat, cotton and other futures.

Chris Giancarlo, a senior executive at swaps broker GFI, is the third candidate to testify before the Senate committee. With a long-time background in the derivatives industry, he is up for a Republican position.

If confirmed, his tenure would mark the agency's newly-won sway over lucrative business parts of such large investment banks as Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Bank of America and Citigroup.

(Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Karey Van Hall and Andrew Hay)