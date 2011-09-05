NEW YORK Speculators hiked bets on rising U.S. crude oil prices in the week to August 30, raising net long futures and options positions by the largest percentage since June, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.

Hedge funds and other large investors increased their net longs on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) by 18,422 or 12 percent to 161,617, the CFTC data showed. U.S. crude prices rose from $85.44 a barrel to $88.90 a barrel over the same period.

Weak economic data in the United States has fed expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will launch a third round of government debt purchases, or quantitative easing, known on Wall Street as QE3.

Many blamed the previous round of quantitative easing, or QE2, for driving oil and other commodity prices higher.

Speculators in the ICE Exchange's look-a-like U.S. crude contract in London also boosted net longs, but by just 0.6 percent or 146 contracts to 22,848.

Net long positions in U.S. crude oil held by speculators on both sides of the Atlantic have fallen from record levels hit in late April, shortly after Libyan oil exports were cut off by the civil war in the country.

They remain, however, well above the level of last September, when they stood at less than 85,000 contracts.

OIL PRODUCTS

Speculators also sharply raised their bets on higher oil product prices.

Net longs in heating oil were raised by about 41 percent or 9,381 futures and options contracts to 31,759. Heating oil prices rose to $3.0692 a gallon from $2.9425 a gallon.

In RBOB gasoline futures, speculators increased their net longs by 7,502 contracts to 52,265, an increase of about 15 percent. Prices rose to $2.9958 a gallon from $2.8768 in the week to Tuesday.

