WASHINGTON The Commodity Futures Trading Commission voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve a final rule exempting swaps "end-users" from a requirement that they route their trades through clearinghouses.

Small banks with less than $10 billion in assets will also be exempted from the clearing requirement that was included in the 2010 Dodd Frank financial overhaul law.

