PARIS French seismic surveys company CGG (GEPH.PA) can endure low oil prices without having to raise capital, its chief executive told Le Figaro newspaper in an interview on Tuesday.

CGG shares tumbled 29 percent on Monday after oil services group Technip ruled out making a formal offer for the company, which last month rebuffed a 1.47 billion euro ($1.83 billion) preliminary takeover approach.

Like its oil services industry peers, CGG has been hit by cutbacks in the sector this year. Major producers have reduced exploration to counter falling oil prices.

CEO Jean-Georges Malcor brushed off the idea that CGG would have to raise capital.

"They (investors) thought so at the end of the first quarter, then the second and the third... They were wrong and we maintain that we will get out of this trough by our own means," Malcor told Le Figaro.

"We have renegotiated our debt maturities. We will continue our efforts to cut debt through asset sales where appropriate," he said.

Malcor said CGG had fended off Technip's approach "mainly for industrial reasons", particularly because Technip intended to spin off CGG's fleet of seismic vessels used to map oil fields which currently faces an oversupplied market.

"We could consider other forms of commercial cooperation between our two groups, like the alliances and joint ventures we have with other players that work very well," he said.

(Reporting by Natalie Huet; editing by Jason Neely)