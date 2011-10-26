Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW.N) faces a difficult fourth quarter and beyond as low interest rates bring higher fee waivers and declining margins, while markets remain under pressure on fears of a double-dip global recession.

"The first half of the year was characterized by relative stability. The second half of the year has been anything but that", Joe Martinetto, Schwab's chief financial officer said during the company's interim business update on Wednesday.

Schwab, one of the largest U.S. brokerages, said that it will keep a lid on expenses in the current quarter in response to the challenging environment. It also plans cost reductions that will likely lead to restructuring charges of $5 million to $10 million.

The company, with about $1.36 trillion in client assets, did not specifically mention job cuts, but it has resorted to reductions in the past. It cut about 20 percent of its workforce in 2001 after the dot-com bubble burst, and it laid off 500 to 600 employees in early 2009 to cut expenses.

Schwab, along with many competitors, has waived fees on money market funds for more than a year because the near-zero interest rates being paid could result in negative returns to clients if fees were charged.

The company expects the waivers to climb to around $165 million in the fourth quarter of 2011 if short term interest rates stay at their current low levels, as expected.

It waived $160 million in fees in the third quarter, up from $128 million in the prior quarter.

Martinetto said the company is on track to deliver full-year results in line with or slightly above the conservative side of the outlook it provided earlier in the year.

Under that scenario, revenues would rise 10 percent, expenses 8 percent, and the pretax margin would come in at around 30 percent. Martinetto said both revenues and expenses would likely to be slightly higher.

The difficult market environment, caused by concerns over a sluggish U.S. economy and the threat of Europe's debt problems spinning out of control, have affected Schwab's revenue in a number of respects.

S&P 500 dropped by about 14 percent in the third quarter, knocking about $200 billion of the value of Schwab's client's portfolios, Martinetto said.

Further, the company's net interest margin (NIM) - the difference between interest paid on deposits and the amount earned from investing those deposits - is being squeezed by low interest rates.

Martinetto said that if rates stay at current levels, the company's NIM would likely decline to around 165 basis points in the fourth quarter from 182 basis points in the third quarter and 197 basis points in the quarter prior to that.

For 2012, if rates stay where there are now, NIM would come in around 160 by the end of the year. If rates fall further, more of its portfolio would have to be reinvested at the lower rates, and the NIM could fall as low as 140 basis points.

Looking forward, Martinetto said that in a scenario of flat rates, the company should be able to offset the effects on its earnings through growth in new client assets and the impact from moving client cash into higher yielding accounts.

The company is also seeing a trend of clients moving from self-directed accounts into adviser-directed accounts, which boost commission and fee-based revenues.

Schwab is also planning to move between $4.5 billion to $5 billion in client cash in brokerage accounts to its bank unit, Martinetto said.

The yield in the brokerage accounts is about 13 basis points, because it is constrained in the types of products it is allowed to be invested in. On the bank side, the average marginal rate is around 150 basis points.

"We're getting almost 140 basis points of incremental spread by seeing that money move from the brokerage over to the bank," he said. "We are not going to need to raise any additional capital or any additional funding to support this move."

Schwab's shares were down 3 percent at $11.82 on Wednesday around midday.

(Reporting by John McCrank in Toronto; Editing by Frank McGurty)