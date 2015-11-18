CHARLESTON, S.C. Voters in Charleston on Tuesday picked a commercial real estate agent who has never held political office to serve as the first new mayor for the historic South Carolina city in 40 years.

Charleston native John Tecklenburg beat state Representative Leon Stavrinakis in a runoff election to lead a city still coping with the massacre of nine black parishioners at one of its oldest churches last summer.

The two men, both white, had emerged as the top vote-getters in a general election on Nov.3 that was contested by six candidates, three of whom were black. The race for mayor in Charleston, a city of 130,000 people, is nonpartisan.

Tecklenburg is a former director of economic development for the city under Mayor Joe Riley, who is retiring after an unprecedented 10 terms as Charleston's leader.

First elected in 1975, Riley has been widely praised for his efforts to turn Charleston into a top tourist attraction known for its restaurants, arts and architecture.

The Democrat, also white, had made racial integration a top priority during his tenure. He did not endorse any candidates in the race to succeed him.

The mayoral contestants twice halted their campaigns this year after an accused white gunman opened fire in June on black parishioners at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal church during a Bible study and record-breaking floods ravaged the city and state in October.

