Women's clothing and shoe retailer Charming Shoppes Inc (CHRS.O) said it will shed its Fashion Bug business and focus on its flagship Lane Bryant brand instead, in a bid to spark a turnaround in its business.

Shares of the company surged as much as 18 percent on Thursday on Nasdaq. They were trading up at $4.25 in morning trade.

The company also said it is undertaking a strategic and financial review of all its businesses and has engaged Barclays Capital to help review options.

Charming Shoppes has been losing out to rivals like Ann Inc ANN.N and Chico's FAS Inc (CHS.N) and has made attempts to breathe new life into its waning business by closing unprofitable stores and launching new products.

Earlier this year, the company, which mostly sells plus-sized apparel, hired former Ann Taylor executive Anthony Romano as its CEO.

The company also reported a third-quarter loss that narrowly beat expectations, helped by higher gross margins.

