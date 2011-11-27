France's Renault stake blocks deeper Nissan deal: CEO
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL (CPF) (CPF.BK), a Thai agricultural giant, has agreed to acquire 74.2 percent of CP Pokphand Co Ltd (CPP) (0043.HK), its Hong Kong-listed affiliate, in a deal potentially worth more than $2 billion.
CPF will gain access to markets in China and Vietnam with this deal. According to a statement late on Friday, the Bangkok-listed company will buy 18.8 billion CPP shares at HK$0.90 each, where its share price closed on Thursday.
Trading in CPP in Hong Kong was suspended on Friday pending this announcement and will resume on Monday. It closed up 8.4 percent on Thursday, while CPF surged 4.2 percent in the two sessions leading up to the announcement. ($ = HK$7.80)
(Reporting by Clement Tan in Hong Kong; Editing by Ron Popeski)
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
SAO PAULO Brazil's busiest week for initial public offerings in nearly four years ended on Friday with mixed results for issuers, faced with wariness among foreign investors toward Latin America's largest equity market amid fallout from political turmoil.