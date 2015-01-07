German prosecutors expect rulings in VW scandal this year: report
FRANKFURT German prosecutors expect the first rulings this year in legal cases resulting from the Volkswagen emissions scandal, Automobilwoche magazine reported on Saturday.
BANGKOK Thai Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL (CPF (CPF.BK), Thailand's largest meat and animal feed producer, said on Wednesday its customers placed orders as normal and the company was unaffected by food safety concerns related to McDonald's Japan (2702.T).
CPF, Thailand's largest chicken exporter, is not a supplier to McDonald's Japan and the company's products, production lines and supply chain are in line with international standards, its senior vice president, Prasit Chalongchaicharn, told Reuters.
McDonald's Japan apologized to customers on Wednesday after plastic was found in a Chicken McNugget at the weekend.
Shares of CPF fell nearly 1 percent in afternoon trade, underperforming a gain of 0.73 percent in the benchmark index .SETI, hit by concerns about the impact of food safety worries in Japan, one of its main markets.
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
WASHINGTON Comcast Corp, Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc said Friday they would not sell customers’ individual internet browsing information, days after the U.S. Congress approved legislation reversing Obama administration era internet privacy rules.