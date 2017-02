LONDON The world's largest welding firm Lincoln Electric (LECO.O) is not taking part in the bidding process for UK toolmaker Charter International, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.

"Lincoln is not in talks with Charter," the source said.

The company said earlier it was in talks with an unnamed bidder, and UK newspaper the Daily Telegraph had said that Lincoln was the reported suitor.

(Editing by Douwe Miedema)