Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
Chefs' Warehouse Inc (CHEF.O) said it has acquired meat and sea food supplier Michael's Finer Meats LLC to expand its business in the Midwest region.
Chefs' Warehouse, which distributes specialty food products to restaurants, country clubs, hotels, caterers and stores, paid $54.3 million including debt to Michael's shareholders, the company said in a statement.
Ridgefield, Connecticut-based Chefs' Warehouse expects Michael's to add about 6 to 8 cents per share to its annual profit after it is fully integrated. The deal is not expected to contribute significantly to 2012 results, it added.
Shares of Chefs' Warehouse closed at $14.42 on the Nasdaq on Friday.
(Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.