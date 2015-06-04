SEOUL Samsung C&T Corp's 000830.KS biggest shareholder, South Korea's National Pension Service, said it has not yet decided its position on a proposed $8 billion takeover of Samsung C&T by Cheil Industries Inc (028260.KS).

U.S.-based hedge fund Elliott said on Thursday it has bought a 7.1 percent stake in Samsung C&T and was opposed to the all-stock takeover offer - a takeover that is seen as a key piece of the Samsung Group's restructuring efforts.

The National Pension Service (NPS) said it is reviewing the issue and is expected to make a decision between late June and the shareholder meeting in July.

An NPS spokesman said he could not confirm whether Elliott has been in touch with NPS or not, but said Elliott's stance "would not affect its decision".

NPS' stake in Samsung C&T stood at 13.2 percent as of end-March.

