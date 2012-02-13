Chelsea Therapeutics International Ltd CHTP.O said it received briefing documents from U.S. health regulators related to its key hypotension drug, sending the company's shares down 41 percent as investors worried about Northera's approval.

The company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration raised questions related to previously discussed issues such as the short duration of clinical studies and the limited size of the study population given the orphan status that the drug has.

"The FDA has, however, placed increased emphasis on safety data from our long-term extension program and the post-marketing surveillance program in Japan," Chief Executive Simon Pedder said in a statement.

Northera is designed for symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (NOH) -- a chronic and often debilitating drop in blood pressure on standing up, and most often associated with Parkinson's disease.

The FDA will review and act on the drug's marketing application by March 28.

In November 2011, the FDA had granted Northera a priority review, which is given to drugs that offer major advances in treatment or provide a treatment where no adequate therapy exists.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company's shares fell as much as 41 percent to an 18-month low of $2.95 on Monday, making them the top percentage loser on the Nasdaq.

