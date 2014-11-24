Caterpillar seeks ex-U.S. attorney general's help over govt probe
Caterpillar Inc has tapped former U.S. Attorney General William Barr to help the company address an ongoing government investigation of its import and export practices.
DUBAI U.S. petrochemicals giant Dow Chemical Co (DOW.N) is not pulling out of Kuwait but is shifting strategy, its chief executive said on Monday, after the company announced plans to reduce its equity positions in all of its Kuwaiti ventures.
Asked about Dow's strategy in Kuwait, Chief Executive Andrew Liveris, speaking on the sidelines of a conference in Dubai, said his company was "moving from doing commodities just for commodities sake, moving more downstream and Kuwait is more about commodities..."
"We are not pulling out of Kuwait," he said.
Dow Chemical announced earlier this month said that as part of a $7-$8.5 billion divestiture plan, it would reduce its equity positions in all of its Kuwaiti ventures, in order to release capital for other strategic purposes. It did not give details.
Kuwaiti state news agency KUNA earlier this month quoted a senior Kuwaiti executive as saying that the Gulf Arab state was planning to offer to the public the shares in Kuwaiti joint ventures which Dow Chemical planned to sell off.
(Reporting by Martin Dokoupil, editing by Sami Aboudi, William Maclean and ... ..........)
Caterpillar Inc has tapped former U.S. Attorney General William Barr to help the company address an ongoing government investigation of its import and export practices.
WASHINGTON Japan's industry minister said on Thursday he had agreed with the U.S. energy and commerce secretaries to share information on developments involving Toshiba Corp and its troubled U.S. nuclear affiliate, Westinghouse Electric Co, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported.
Boeing Co said on Thursday it had signed a $3.4 billion contract with the U.S. government through which the U.S. Army and an international customer will buy the latest Apache attack helicopter -- the Apache 'E' variant.