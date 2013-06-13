June 13 A major explosion and fire was reported at the Williams Olefins chemical plant in Geismar, Louisiana, on Thursday, local TV station WAFB reported on its website.

It said there had been reports of injuries at the facility, which is along the Mississippi River just south of Baton Rouge. Emergency crews are on scene, it said. The website is:

The plant produces approximately 1.3 billion pounds of ethylene and 90 million pounds of polymer grade propylene, according to the Williams website, basic building blocks in the petrochemical process used to make plastics.