UPDATE 2-Suez says GE water treatment business would be a good buy
* Share price down 3 pct (Adds comment by CEO on more cost cutting, share price fall)
June 13 The explosion and fire at a Louisiana chemical plant on Thursday injured 33 people, said Jean Kelly, a spokeswoman for the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality.
Thirty were taken from the Williams Olefins chemical plant in Geismar, Louisiana, by ambulance and three by helicopter, Kelly said.
* Share price down 3 pct (Adds comment by CEO on more cost cutting, share price fall)
* Outgoing Novo Nordisk North America head Riis said he taking the role of Chief Executive of Danish emergency services group Falck
COPENHAGEN, March 1 Novo Nordisk, the world's largest insulin maker, said on Wednesday the head of its North American operations Jakob Riis has resigned, casting doubt over its strategy in a market that accounts for more than half its sales.