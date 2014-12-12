ChemoCentryx Inc's (CCXI.O) shares soared nearly 90 pct on Friday, after the company said its experimental drug met the main goal of reducing excessive protein in urine in diabetics with progressive kidney disease.

The mid-stage study showed that an oral dose of the drug, CCX140, added to the standard treatment resulted in a statistically significant reduction in the urinary albumin creatinine ratio after 52 weeks.

A higher ratio is a sign of declining kidney function.

There is enough data to begin thinking about late-stage trial design, both in terms of numbers and endpoints, Chief Executive Thomas Schall said in a conference call.

Diabetic nephropathy, which could lead to dialysis or kidney transplantation, is the leading cause of end-stage renal disease in the United States. Diabetics constitute about 35 percent of the 26 million suffering chronic kidney disease.

Standard medicines used to treat diabetic nephropathy are also used to control blood pressure.

A sustained reduction in albuminuria - excessive protein in the urine - was induced by the combination therapy. It achieved a maximum albuminuria reduction of 24 percent at 12 weeks above standard treatment, ChemoCentryx said.

The company is well positioned to advance partnering discussions as well as an end of Phase II meeting with the FDA, CEO Schall said in a statement.

The 10 mg dose of CCX140 was not found superior to the 5 mg dose in reducing albuminuria, the company said.

The follow-up data is more favorable than the 12-week results presented last year, but comes with a few caveats, Cowen & Co analyst Eric Schmidt wrote in a note.

"The apparent inverse dose response (5 mg worked better than 10 mg) is difficult to reconcile."

ChemoCentryx said CCX140 also improved the patient's eGFR profiles, a key measure used to assess long-term kidney function.

The late-stage study will likely have an eGFR endpoint, corresponding to an eGFR reduction of between 30-40 percent, Schall said.

CCX140 inhibits the receptor CCR2, which is believed to play an important role in the inflammatory response associated with diseases such as diabetic nephropathy and Type 2 diabetes.

ChemoCentryx is also evaluating the drug for use in type 2 diabetes.

The company's shares were up about 56 percent at $7.02 in afternoon trade on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)