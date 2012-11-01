Home Depot's profit beat, $15 billion buyback lift shares to new high
Home Depot Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and sales, boosted by a strong housing market in the United States, and set a $15 billion share repurchase program.
Defence equipment maker Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) said it cut its full-year profit expectation on delays in contracts and technical problems.
The company, which is currently in takeover talks with U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group LP CG.O., said it reduced its earnings expectations by 13 pence per share for the year ended October 31.
LONDON Asda, the British supermarket arm of Wal-Mart, said it had stemmed the pace of sales decline over the last three months, suggesting new CEO Sean Clarke's focus on pricing and product quality is starting to have an impact.
HONG KONG/LONDON HSBC's full-year profit slumped 62 percent and fell far short of forecasts on Tuesday as the bank took hefty writedowns from restructuring and flagged near-term brakes on revenue growth.