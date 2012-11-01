Defence equipment maker Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) said it cut its full-year profit expectation on delays in contracts and technical problems.

The company, which is currently in takeover talks with U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group LP CG.O., said it reduced its earnings expectations by 13 pence per share for the year ended October 31.

