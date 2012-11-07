Finnish mobile game start-up Next Games plans listing
HELSINKI Finnish mobile game startup Next Games is planning to list its shares on the Helsinki bourse, it said on Monday.
Carlyle Group (CG.O) said on Wednesday it will not make an offer for British defence equipment maker Chemring Group Plc (CHG.L), just days ahead of the deadline for the private equity company to make a firm bid or walk away.
Carlyle's announcement comes weeks after Chemring replaced its chief executive, raising doubts about a deal, and just days after the maker of flares and explosive device detectors issued a profit warning.
Chemring shares were down 16 percent at 239.22 pence on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
U.S. regional lender F.N.B. Corp said on Monday it had received all required regulatory clearances for its proposed acquisition of Yadkin Financial Corp .
TORONTO/NEW YORK Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust , which last month agreed to be acquired by Starwood Capital Group for about C$1.7 billion ($1.3 billion), has started talks with the U.S. private investment firm about raising the initial bid, people familiar with the situation told Reuters.