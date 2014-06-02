Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
MADRID A 20-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) sale-and-purchase agreement between Cheniere Energy and Gas Natural Fenosa announced on Monday is worth $13 billion, a source with knowledge of the deal said.
The two companies did not disclose the value of the agreement when they made it public earlier on Monday. [ID:nWNBB04J6G]
The deal foresees Gas Natural buying 1.5 million tonnes per year of LNG from Cheniere's proposed plant in Corpus Christi, Texas, starting in 2019.
Booming natural gas output from U.S. shale deposits has unlocked plentiful, cheap gas that producers want to liquefy for export to higher paying markets overseas.
Gas Natural Fenosa last month said it would start receiving LNG from another Cheniere plant in Louisiana in the second quarter of 2016, about a year ahead of schedule.
Spain's other main utilities Endesa and Iberdrola have also signed 20-year LNG sale-and-purchase agreements with Cheniere to begin in 2019.
(Reporting by Tomas Gonzalez Cobos, writing by Julien Toyer,; Editing by Tracy Rucinski and David Goodman)
FRANKFURT PSA Group's acquisition of General Motors division Opel gives the French carmaker greater scale to pursue global expansion plans, family shareholder Jean-Philippe Peugeot told German paper Welt am Sonntag.
FRANKFURT A large Porsche SE stake owned by former Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piech may be bought by other members of the Porsche and Piech clans before May 30, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.