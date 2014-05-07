Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
Higher gas prices helped Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.N) beat expectations with a big jump in quarterly profit Wednesday and the company hiked its production forecast for the year, sending its shares up more than 2 percent in midday trading.
The results showed Chesapeake was off to a "strong start" in 2014, analysts at Houston-based energy focused investment bank Simmons & Co. said.
Still, Doug Lawler, chief executive of the second-largest U.S. producer of natural gas told investors: "We've got a lot of wood to chop."
In the post for less than a year, Lawler has been working to cut costs and improve profitability after taking the reins from Aubrey McClendon, who was pushed out amid governance issues and a liquidity crunch.
A harsh winter in much of United States sapped stockpiles and drove benchmark Henry Hub natural gas prices up 50 percent from a year earlier. Those gains helped Chesapeake and other companies post better-than-expected results for the first quarter.
Chesapeake earned a profit of $374 million, or 54 cents per share, in the three months ended March 31, compared with $15 million, or 2 cents, a year earlier.
Adjusting for one-time items, Chesapeake earned 59 cents a share, while analysts expected 48 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Oklahoma City, Oklahoma company said its oil and gas production was 675,200 barrels oil equivalent per day, up 11 percent from a year ago after adjusting for asset sales.
Looking ahead, Chesapeake expects total oil and gas output to grow 9 percent to 12 percent in 2014, up from a prior forecast of 8 percent to 10 percent growth.
The increase in production will mostly be driven by higher volumes of natural gas liquids as the company looks to ship more ethane on a pipeline coming into service.
Natural gas liquids like ethane and propane are stripped out of natural gas because they fetch higher prices.
Shares of Chesapeake were up 2.5 percent at $29.06 in midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.