OKLAHOMA CITY Shareholders in Chesapeake Energy Corp on Friday withheld support for two board members up for reelection, following a governance crisis and poor financial performance at the U.S. oil and gas company.

V. Burns Hargis, the president of Oklahoma State University, and Richard Davidson, the former chief executive officer of Union Pacific Corp, are expected to resign from the board, paving the way for the appointment of four new directors and an independent chairman who have the backing of two of Chesapeake's largest investors.

(Reporting By Anna Driver and Matt Daily; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)