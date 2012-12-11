Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.N) said on Tuesday it agreed to sell most of its remaining natural gas processing and gathering assets to Access Midstream Partners LP for $2.16 billion.
Chesapeake, which has said it will sell up to $14 billion in assets this year to pay debt and close a funding gap, first announced the so-called midstream deal six months ago.
The Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, company said it expects to reach deals worth $425 million for its remaining midstream properties by the end of the next year's first quarter.
Chesapeake said it also sold other oil and gas infrastructure located in Oklahoma and Texas during the fourth quarter for about $175 million.
The company said it expects to raise $4.9 billion from the sale of its entire oil and gas gathering and processing business.
Shares of Chesapeake rose 26 cents to $17.35 after the close of regular trading.
(Reporting By Anna Driver in Houston and Michael Erman in New York)
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.