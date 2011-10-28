Oct 28 Chevron Corp (CVX.N) said on Friday it
scaled back planned work at its 245,271 barrels-per-day
refinery in Richmond, California.
The company is looking to replace old equipment at the
hydrogen plant and will not proceed with replacement of a
catalytic reformer unit and power plant, Mike Wirth, executive
vice president of downstream and chemicals said during an
earnings call .
Wirth added Chevron plans to process more types of crude at
its 330,000 bpd refinery in Pascagoula, Mississippi.
