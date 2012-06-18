Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
PERTH Chevron Corp (CVX.N) has signed a deal to supply additional liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Japan's Tokyo Electric Power Co. (9501.T), as well as an equity stake in the Wheatstone project in Australia, the U.S. oil major said on Monday.
TEPCO will purchase an additional 0.4 million metric tons (0.44 million tons) per year (mtpa) of LNG from the Chevron-operated Wheatstone project for up to 20 years, adding to the 3.1 mtpa it had agreed to buy last year.
Chevron will also sell an 8 percent stake in the Wheatstone natural gas processing plant and a 10 percent interest in the Wheatstone gas field licenses, which will bump TEPCO's total offtake of LNG from Wheatstone up to a total of 4.2 mtpa.
The U.S. oil firm did not give a financial value for the agreement.
The $29 billion Wheatstone LNG plant is located off the coast of Western Australia and is expected to start exporting gas in 2016.
Chevron plans to eventually expand the production of Wheatstone from the 8.9 mtpa under construction now to 25 mtpa.
Chevron is positioning itself to become one of the largest LNG producers in Australia. Its $37 billion Gorgon project, also off Western Australia, will produce 15 mtpa by 2014.
Chevron has offtake agreements with several other Japanese utilities including Tohoku Electric (9506.T) and Chubu Electric (9502.T) for 1 mtpa each and Kyushu Electric (9508.T) for 0.46 mtpa.
Chevron's other partners in the Wheatstone project are Apache Corporation (APA.N), Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC), Royal Dutch Shell RSDa.L and Kyushu Electric.
Australia is expected to surpass Qatar as the top LNG exporter by the end of the decade, when it would have quadrupled its current production of about 20 mtpa.
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Ed Davies)
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.